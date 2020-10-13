Kingdom Managers Getting Ready For Big Weekend

Kerry’s Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final against Antrim is a massive game.

That’s according to Kingdom manager Fintan O’Connor, whose side are going for promotion at 1.30 on Sunday in Tullamore.

The decider comes one week before Kerry begin their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign.

The Kerry U20 footballers will be hoping to reach a national final of their own this weekend.

They go up against Galway in Limerick at 4 on Saturday in the last four of the Eirgrid All-Ireland Championship.