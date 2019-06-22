Kingdom Looking To Retain Munster Football Titles

Munster Football Finals day sees both Kerry teams aiming to retain their Provincials crowns.

Cork provide the opposition in both deciders at Pairc Ui Chaoimh as the two Kingdom sides bid for a 7th successive title.

The Minor Final is at 4.30 & the Seniors at 7 o’clock.

Kerry Minor manager James Costello https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JamesCostello-1.mp3

Kerry Senior manager Peter Keane https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/peterkeane-5.mp3

Kerry player Sean O’Shea https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/seanoshea-1.mp3

The Senior winner tonight would be home to Galway or Qualifier over the weekend of July 13/14, versus Ulster winner in Croke Park one week later and away to Leinster runner-up or Qualifier over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Last night in the Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi-Finals:

Derry 0-10 Tyrone 1-14

Donegal 2-11 Monaghan 5-10

It’s Munster Minor champions against Ulster runners-up in the All-Ireland ¼ Final over the weekend of July 27th and 28th and vice versa.