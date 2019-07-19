Kingdom Greyhound Stadium withdraws support from Rose of Tralee following online threats

The Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in Tralee has confirmed that it’s to withdraw financial support from the 2019 Rose of Tralee Festival.

They say the decision has been taken following malicious online threats to both festival Ambassadors and Roses themselves.

The festival was coming under increased pressure to end its long running sponsorship deal with the stadium, following an expose of the greyhound industry by RTE’s Prime Time Investigates programme.

Other companies such as Barry’s Tea and FBD have ended their associations with the industry, as a result of the programme.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Irish Greyhound Board and the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in Tralee have confirmed the decision to ‘reluctantly’ withdraw financial support from the 2019 Rose of Tralee Festival.

The statement says many festival ambassadors, including the Roses themselves, have been the subject of malicious online threats in recent weeks; which the Rose of Tralee Festival and the IGB find totally unacceptable.

The Greyhound Board says it respects the right to protest, but this must be done in a peaceful manner, including in online forums and social media.

The board says it very much regrets the decision, and wishes the Rose of Tralee festival the very best for the future.