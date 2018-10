Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Dog-Review-Sat.mp3

The 7/2 priced Nice Charmer won race 6 at Limerick for Ballyheigue’s Anne O’Connor by 2 lengths in 29-85.

Evens favourite Wagga Matt took the 8th at Curraheen Park for Ballyduff’s John Kenny, by 1 length in 28-49.





Also at Curraheen Park 6/4 shot Ballymac Beach was a 6 length victor of race 11 for Ballymac’s Liam Dowling in 28-33.

At Shelbourne Park the 10/9 on favourite Lixnaw Fathead won race 9 for John Gleeson, Lixnaw by 3 lengths in 31 seconds.