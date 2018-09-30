Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Granard Bolt Wins Stephen Fuller Cup At Kilflynn
Odds on favourite Five Dreams was defeated in the Final of the Stephen Fuller Cup At Kilflynn.The honours went to Granard Bolt.James O'Connor reports...
Crokes Advance To County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final
Dr.Crokes have eased into the last four of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship.Crokes won by 1-20 to 0-9 and this was...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
The Beauty spot | September
Mary O’Donnel joins us to discuss preparing skin, hair, nails and body for colder months.
Lets get Kerry Walking | Tralee
Jill St John Harrington attended the parkrun in Tralee and brings the latest report or Tralee’s ‘Lets get Kerry walking’.
Are Kerry pubs too cold?
We got a comment from a listener which sparked a lot of reaction with regards to Kerry pubs and restaurants being cold. So are...