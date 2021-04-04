Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports
Ollie Turner Discusses His New Book On Galway Hurling
There’s a new book out celebrating the best of Galway hurling.Ollie Turner is the man who has put together “Game Of My Life”, out...
Underage Training Resumes This Month
Kids across the county will this month finally get to return to the fields of Kerry.Underage non-contact training can resume on April 26th.Padraig Harnett...
Intro Matchmaking Dating Slot | March
Feargal Harrington of Intro Matchmaking joins Deirdre for the monthly dating slot