Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports
Kevin Cronin Is Back In Action
The Kingdom Warrior is to make his eagerly awaited return to the ring next weekend.Milltown’s Kevin Cronin will be in action on Saturday March...
Kerry Success In Shelbourne Park Feature
Knocknaboul Syd was victorious in the Ladbrokes Easter Cup 550 Final for Listowel’s Patrick McElligott.Trained by Pat Buckley Knocknaboul Syd was a 4 length...
Stellar Siblings – March 12th, 2021
Emma Lynch, a fourth year student at Meanscoil Nua an Leith-Triugh in Castlegregory, has set up an organisation called 'Stellar Siblings' for people like...