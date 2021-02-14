Murt Murphy reports
Defeat For Ireland Against France
Ireland have lost 13-15 to France in their Guinness Six Nations game.Mike Fuller reviews the match.
2002 Duhallow U20 Invitational Football Final Remembered
In 2002 a Rathmore Glenflesk combination contested the Duhallow U20 Invitational Football Final.Commentary highlights from Weeshie Fogarty and Dermot Moynihan.
What Is Irish Clay Target Shooting
In a County like Kerry, GAA takes top billing.Soccer, rugby, basketball and so many others such as greyhounds and horse racing are also well...
Revive Town Centre Living – February 11th, 2021
Cllr Michael Gleeson of the Kerry Independent Alliance says in order to regenerate town centres, we need to incentivise living in our towns and...
Gambling Addiction is Driving Crime – February 11th, 2021
Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell from Killarney says in his experience, more people are committing crimes to pay for the money they need to feed their...