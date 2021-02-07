Murt Murphy reports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland's 2021 Guinness Six Nations campaign has not gotten off to a good start.They trail Wales 21-points-to-13 with just 10 minutes left to play...
SFAI On The Future Of Underage Competitions
A meeting of the SFAI Council has clarified the position on the future of a number of underage competitions for 2021.Updates have been issued...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports
New Anti-Racism Laws Urgently Needed – February 5th, 2021
Perry Ogden is the chair of Sport Against Racism Ireland. He was speaking following the decision at Tralee District Court not to give a...
The Heat Doctor – February 5th, 2021
On the first Friday of the month, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh answers your home heating questions. The feature is sponsored by...
No COVID-19 Support for Kerry Business – February 5th, 2021
Thomas Ashe’s business is T&J Ashe of Dingle. The business doesn’t qualify for support under the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) because of the...