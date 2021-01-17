Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Olympics Still On Kerry Rower’s Mind
Aileen Crowley from Killorglin qualified the Women’s Pair for the 2020 Olympics with Monika Dukarska at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz.She...
No Decision On Ladies Colleges Football Until Summer
The Ladies Gaelic Football Higher Education Championships for the 2020/21 academic year remain suspended due to the current national health restrictions.A decision on...
The Future of Tralee Courthouse – January 15th, 2021
Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has received information from the Courts Service which indicates that agency doesn’t want to refurbish the existing courthouse on...
Young and Old: Homes Fit for Us All – January 15th, 2021
Sue Shaw is the CEO of the Irish Senior Citizens’ Parliament. She’s reacting to the findings of a survey by Eurostat which shows that...
Gimme Shelter, NCT! – January 15th, 2021
Gerry O’Connor says he was waiting around an hour in wet, misty conditions on Wednesday evening while his car was being tested in the...