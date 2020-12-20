Murt Murphy reports:
Kilflynn Coursing Preview
James O'Connor previews the upcoming coursing action in Kilflynn.
St Mary’s Basketball Blitz of Christmas Past details revealed
The St Mary's Basketball Blitz is always a major event on the Christmas sporting calendar but due to Covid-19, this year's event is taking...
Glin Coursing Report
James O'Connor reports on the coursing action from Glin.
Health Insurance Advice – December 18th, 2020
Health insurance expert, Dermot Goode of totalhealthcover.ie answers your questions.
An Editorial, A Parent’s Thanks, and Minister Foley Interview – December 18th, 2020
At the start of the programme, Jerry reads an editorial in the Irish Examiner about the shameful treatment of Abbeydorney woman Joanne Hayes and...
Close the Schools Says Dad – December 18th, 2020
Glen Evans’s son Colm is a pupil at Scoil Mhuire, Killorglin where all staff and 386 students have to be tested for COVID-19 because...