Murt Murphy reports on the latest from the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium
Kerry Got No Reward For Conservatism, A Good Result For Football?
Sportswriter Maurice Brosnan thinks that Kerry losing out to Cork last weekend was a positive for football.Kerry's defensive display didn't get the rewards in...
Killarney Celtic Sign Up For 20×20 Charter
Killarney Celtic are flying the 20x20 flag which aims to promote female involvement at player and coach levelPadraig Harnett and Paul Sherry joined us...
Kerry Lady Footballers Season Is Over As Cork Beat Cavan
The Kerry Senior ladies season has finished as Cork beat Cavan this afternoon.Geraldine O Shea looks back at their season.
SuperValu’s Christmas ad – November 12th, 2020
Deirdre speaks to Phil Nolan about Supervalu's new Christmas ad
Military Pensions Archive: The Fearless Peg Cahill – November 13th, 2020
The latest release of archives from the Military Services Pension Collection unveils more stories of the men and woman who took part in the...
Hola from Buenos Aires! – November 13th, 2020
Shay Cronin from Listowel has made the capital of Argentina his home.