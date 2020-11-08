Murt Murphy reports on the weekends action in the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on the weekends action in the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium
Shake Up To Golfs Handicap System At Home While All Eyes On Augusta This...
Although golfers currently cant get out on courses across the country, a new handicap was introduced on Monday.Golfers will now change the way their...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAAThe countdown is on now to the Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final between Roscommon and Mayo.Throw in is at 1:30Elsewhere today, Munster giants Cork...
The Heat Doctor – November 6th, 2020
The Heat Doctor, David O'Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions of Glenbeigh, answers your home heating and energy conservation questions on the first Friday of...
Any Escape from Bank Fees and Charges? – November 6th, 2020
Darragh Cassidy is head of communications at the price comparison website, bonkers.ie. Is there any way of avoiding bank fees and charges?
Call from the Dáil – November 6th, 2020
After last week's break, Michael O'Regan returns with his analysis of Irish politics. He's also casting his eye on the US elections.