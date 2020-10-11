Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Kerry Hurling All Stars Named Last Night
The Kerry hurling all stars were named last night.Mike O Halloran has all the details
St Pauls Killarney Enter Ladies Side To National League
St Pauls Killarney have entered a side into the National Basketball League.They will enter the Womens Division One.James Fleming, their coach, previews their chances
Kerry Minor Hurlers Face Tipperary In Munster Minor Hurling Quarter Final
Kerry face Tipperary in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Quarter Final next weekendTipperary boss Paul Collins gave the view from the Tipp camp
How the Great Global Connection Began in Valentia – October 9th, 2020
Leonard Hobbs, chairperson of the Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation, speaks about this year’s Valentia Lecture which celebrates the first transatlantic communications that took place...
Call from the Dáil – October 9th, 2020
Michael O’Regan reflects on a hectic week in Leinster House.
Will November’s Leaving Cert Exams Go Ahead? – October 9th, 2020
Patricia Harte, whose son is due to repeat his Leaving Cert next month, is worried about the exams going ahead if restrictions continue. Education...