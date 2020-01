Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Satdogs-13.mp3

There were 4 Kerry winners in the opening round of the Open 525 at Shelbourne Park.

5/2 shot Pestana won by 4 and a half lengths in 28-49 for Tralee’s Des Grace, who had another victor in the 2/1 priced Malachi, by a head in 28-47.

3/1 shot Upward Pearl was first home for John O’Connor, Finuge by 2 lengths in 28-58.

Liam Dowling’s 6/4 on favourite Ballymac Anton won by 6 and a half lengths in 28-18.