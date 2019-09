Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card;

Liam Dowling’s 9/2 priced Ballymac Alba won race 11 at Shelbourne Park by 2 lengths in 28-59.

At Limerick 2/1 shot Lissycasey Jane was victorious in race 10 for Listowel’s Jayne Donlon by 6 and a half lengths in 29 seconds flat.