Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card;

There were 2 Kerry winners in Round 1 of the Boylesports Irish Derby at Shelbourne Park.

Liam Dowling’s 7/4 shot Ballymac Anton took Heat 16 by 5 and a quarter lengths in 29-37.

Heat 18 went the way of the 4/1 priced Ballymac Trinkle, for the Metinthehalway syndicate and D O’Brien, Ballymac, by 3 and a quarter lengths in 29-75.