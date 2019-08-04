Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sundogs.wav

Meanwhile elsewhere;

2/1 on favourite Bonny Sadhbh won race 6 at Limerick for Listowel’s Darragh Hennessy by 2 and a half lengths in 19-36.

6/4 on favourite Ardfert Rooster took the 9th at the same venue, for Ardfert’s Adrian and Kathleen Clifford, by 5 lengths in 32-83.

Also at Limerick the 5/4 priced Roadstone Barney was first in the 11th for Abbeydorney’s Trevor O’Connell by 5 lengths in 18-91.

At Curraheen Park evens favourite Toast Of Brazil was first home in race 3 for Castleisland’s Roger O’Rahilly by 4 and a half lengths in 17-64.