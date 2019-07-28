Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Sat-dogs-4.mp3

Liam Dowling’s 5/4 on favourite Ballymac Arminta won the Boylesports Champion Stakes 550 Final at Shelbourne Park by 1 length in 29-31.

Dowling also had a winner at Curraheen Park as the 7/2 priced Ballymac Howard took race 8 by 4 lengths in 28-32.

Castleisland’s Roger O’Rahilly had a double at Curraheen Park; 5/2 shot Toast Of Brazil won the second by 1 and a half lengths in 17-80 while the 3/1 priced Knockeen Ridge was first in the third by 2 and a half lengths in 17-79.