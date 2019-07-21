Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Tom O Shea, Grassroots Director of the FAI Reflects On Yesterdays EGM
Tom O Shea, a Kerry man who is the Grassroots director of the FAI.He spoke to Radio Kerry today looking back at yesterdays EGM
Templenoe Regatta Results And New Sive Date Confirmed
Mary B Teahan joined us today to give us the results of last evenings regatta.The rescheduled Sive Regatta is confirmed for next weekend
Killarney Celtic Win Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youths Cup
Killarney Celtic have beaten Rattoo Rovers by 2 goals to nil in todays final.Padraig Harnett was there:
The Glorious, Majestic Sound of the Land: Yodelling – July 19th, 2019
The Sursee Yodel Club will perform in Ballyheigue during mass tomorrow night at 8 and in the community centre afterwards. They’ll also sing in...
Saluting Neil Armstrong – July 19th, 2019
In April 1997, 10,000 people gathered in Tralee to welcome the first man on the moon. Neil Armstrong officially opened the space exhibition taking...
We’re Showing our Support for our Club Captain – July 19th, 2019
Cordal GAA chair Maurice Costello explains why they are not playing their county league game against Castlegregory tomorrow evening. Castlegregory issued this statement: “We...