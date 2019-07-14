Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card

2/1 shot Lubagh Kirsty won race 11 at Curraheen Park for Killarney’s Stuart Welford by 5 and a half lengths in 28-44.

Race 5 at Limerick saw the 5/2 priced Wilmars Maisie take the win for Joseph Curtin of Listowel by 2 lengths in 19-07.

Melodys Dido won race 8 at Shelbourne Park for Ballylongford’s Patrick Collins, the 5/2 shot coming home by 4 and a half lengths in 28-11.

At Galway the 3/1 priced Glenwood Rose was victorious for Listowel’s Declan Egan by 1 and a quarter lengths in 28-95.