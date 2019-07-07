Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFIt's the final day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Lahinch.England's Robert Rock is top of the leaderboard on 13-under par,...
Final Opening Round Games In County Senior Hurling Championship This Afternoon
After wins for Lixnaw and St Brendans last evening, the final two first round games take place as part of a double header this...
Time to change your UK license for your Irish one – July 5th, 2019
With Brexit looming over us, UK license holders must exchange it for an Irish one before October 31st. Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer...
Breastfeeding your 4 year old – July 5th, 2019
Ríona O’Connor, from Tralee but who currently lives in the UK, has gone viral after she shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her 4...
Is a roundabout needed for Farranfore? – July 5th, 2019
Listener Brigid O’Connor says it’s time there’s a roundabout in Farranfore to stop traffic from Kerry Airport backing up. She spoke to Mary earlier.