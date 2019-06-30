Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Gaynor Cup Review
Padraig Harnett reviews the Gaynor Cup which took place in UL over the last 3 days;
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESLimerick are Munster Hurling Champions for the 20th time.They beat Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds comprehensively by 2-26 to 2-14.1-05 from Na Piarsaigh's...
Wimbledon Preview
Tralee tenis coach John Hennessy joined Joe in studio to talk all things Wimbledon;
Pride Month in Kerry – June 28th, 2019
It’s pride month and many businesses in Kerry have put the rainbow logo on their social media. Rebekah Wall spoke to Deirdre about the...
INTRO Dating slot – June – June 28th, 2019
Feargal Harrington from INTRO Matchmaking joins us to talk dating. He also discusses the issue of guys blaming the me too movement for no...
Groundwork Volunteer Group on Rhododendron Controversy – June 28th, 2019
Trevor Halpin is chair of Groundwork which, for almost 30 years, ran camps which removed the invasive species from Killarney National Park. The National...