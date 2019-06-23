Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDonegal have won their 10th Ulster Football Championship title.They beat Cavan on a scoreline of 1:24 to 2:16 in Clones.Jamie Brennan got 1:4...
Interview With Aoife Callaghan; Sports Psychology & High Profile Female Sports In Ireland
The importance of sports psychology is ever growing.Gradually it has become an accepted part of the day to day participation in and preparation for...
Novice Club Football Victory For Scartaglin
Scartaglin were victorious in the Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship Final.They overcame Castlegregory 1-8 to 1-7.Castlegregory opened up a 3 points to 1...
A visit to a ‘Hidden Gem’ – June 20th, 2019
Deirdre visited a ‘hidden gem’ in Tralee. She headed along to the 3-2-1 Down Syndrome Store, where the public are invited to call in,...
Celebrating 30 years in business – June 20th, 2019
John Moriarty from Dingle is celebrating 30 years in business & 55 years in the hospitality sector this summer. During this time, he has...
Mental Health Education – June 20th, 2019
Education for schools and families on how to deal with mental illness in younger people is hugely important. Kate Moore from Tralee recently wrote...