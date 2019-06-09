Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA All-Ireland champions Limerick know they need to beat Clare in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship to continue the defence of their Liam McCarthy crown. Both...
Feile Semi-Finals Today For Kerry Clubs
HURLING Division 4 - Cup Ballyduff v Tullamore Division 4 - Shield St. Brendan's v Charleville Both @ Mallow, 1.00p.m. ******************************************************* Division 7 - Shield Tralee Parnells...
Ask the Podiatrist | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Marie Horgan joins us for our podiatry spot.
Nutrition Advice | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Darcy talks about preventing pain & inflammation with food.
The Shannon Ballroom – June 6th, 2019
One of Kerry’s social hot spots back in the showband era is now a derelict building and is lying idle. A group from Causeway...