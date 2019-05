Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SUNDOGS.mp3

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Arminta is into the Sporting Press Oaks Final after a 4 length victory in the semi-final, the 3/1 on favourite recording a time of 27-70.

At Curraheen Park 5/4 on favourite Bower Laura won race 3 for Abbeydorney’s Jerry John Best syndicate and J Best, by 5 lengths in 17-45.





Race 10 at Limerick went to 2/1 shot Cheeky Bob, going for Trevor O’Connell of Abbeydorney, by 1 and a half lengths in 29-81.