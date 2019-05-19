Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on the National League in Templemore
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
No Joy For Kerry At Munster Matchplay Pitch N Putt Championships
Pitch n Putt’s Munster Matchplay Championships concluded today.Tim Scannell reports
We Can’t Forgive Her – May 17th, 2019
The family of a young girl who died in a Scartaglin road accident say they don’t forgive the accused.14-year-old Caitlin Taylor of Gouldshill, Mallow...
Call from the Dáil – May 17th, 2019
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing examines the week in politics.
Killarney Candidates’ Election Debate – May 16th, 2019
John Buckley of Sinn Féin, Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin, Cllr Michael Gleeson of the Kerry Independent Alliance, Independent Cllr Donal Grady, Independent Cllr Maura...