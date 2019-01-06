Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Evening Sports Update
SoccerPremier League champions Manchester City hammered Rotherham United 7-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium.Goals by Raheem...
Sunday Afternoon Local Basketball Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Brendans BC 55, KCYMS 59LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Cahersiveen 55, Gneeveguilla 66
Weeshie Fogarty, In His Own Words
Last year saw the sad passing of Radio Kerry’s own Weeshie Fogarty.Weeshie, a former Kerry footballer and GAA referee, was renowned throughout the sporting...
Primroses in January: Should we be Alarmed? – January 4th, 2019
Joe spoke to Don Nolan of the Liscahane Nursery and Garden Centre in Ardfert on the effects of the very mild weather.
Claims that Alleged Dept Inaction Could Threaten Skellig Michael World Heritage status – January...
Archaeologist Michael Gibbons claims a government department is failing to implement a UNESCO recommendation that all interventions and works on the site be documented....
Four Closed Garda Stations Lying Empty and Unused – January 4th, 2019
12 stations in Kerry were closed under the Garda District and Station Rationalisation Programme in 2012 and 2013. Four of the stations, Ballylongford, Brosna,...