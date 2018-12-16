Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Kerry GAA Heading In Crisis Direction Due To Growing Shortage Of Referees
Delegates at Kerry GAA County Convention have been informed how the County is heading in a crisis direction with regards to a growing shortage...
Kerry Win At South Tipp In 15s Munster Plate
Kerry have won at South Tipp in the 15's Munster Plate.They were 4-2 victors in the semi final tie.Padraig Harnett reports
St.Mary’s Out Of Women’s U20 National Cup
St.Mary’s Castleisland are out of the Women’s U20 National Cup.They’ve gone down 73-50 in the ¼ Finals to Portlaoise Panthers.Mary's trailed 24-14 at the...
The Election that Changed Everything – December 14th, 2018
Events are being held to honour the four Kerrymen who were elected MPs a century ago and who went on to sit as members...
From Women’s Suffrage to #MeToo: Young Women in Modern Ireland – December 14th, 2018
An event to celebrate young women in modern Ireland took place in Tralee yesterday. The EmPowerMe event, which marked the 100th anniversary of Irish...
Call from the Dáil – December 14th, 2018
John Downing, political editor of the Irish Independent, looks at the week when events in Westminster cast a shadow over politics here.