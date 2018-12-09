Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
St Senan’s Make History After Winning North Kerry Football Final
St Senan's have denied Ballydonoghue the chance to make it a 3 in-a-row title.They are after winning their first ever North Kerry Football title...
Tributes Being Paid For Kerry’s Jerome O’Shea
3 time All-Ireland winner with Kerry Jerome O'Shea passed away this week.The St.Mary’s man was a Sam Maguire victor in 1953, 1955 and 1959.Mary’s...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
The Heat Doctor – December 7th, 2018
The Heat Doctor - David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh – joined Jerry in our Killarney studio to answer your heating questions.
Scan Missed my Late Mother’s Tumour – December 7th, 2018
Yvonne Dineen contacted Jerry on hearing the coverage of the delayed diagnoses scandal at University Hospital Kerry as it brought back memories of similar...
Call from the Dáil – December 7th, 2018
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing looked at the week that was in politics.