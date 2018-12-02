Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERThe Republic of Ireland have narrowly avoided a so-called Group of Death at the Euro 2020 qualifier draw in Dublin.Mick McCarthy's side were drawn...
Overtime Defeat For Paul’s In National Cup
Scott’s Lakers St Pauls Killarney are out of the Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup.They lost 83-81 to Limerick Celtics after overtime.Top Scorers- Lakers: Sean O'Brien...
The Continuing Homelessness Crisis – November 30th, 2018
Mary (not her real name) has just had to go into emergency accommodation with her family, she has one child and another on the...
The Movemeber aftermath – November 30th, 2018
‘Movember’ wrapped up last night with a massive shave off taking place in the Rose Hotel. Deirdre had a chat with Junior Loche who...
‘The Goddess of Lust’ – November 30th, 2018
The world premier of a comic drama by Mike O’Donnell which is about a fictional account of the visit of Hollywood actress Jayne Mansfield...