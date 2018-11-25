Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Mort Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card.
Killarney Historic Rally A Unique Classic In Ireland
A strong field is set to compete in the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally next weekend.The event will take place from Friday 30th November...
Superleague and National League Basketball Round-Up
There were mixed fortunes for the Kerry teams in Superleague action last night.Garvey’s Tralee Warriors enjoyed a six-points win in Dublin.It finished 93-99 away...
South Kerry Senior Football Final Preview
St Mary's will take on Dromid Pearses in the Walsh's Super Value Sponsored South Kerry Championship Final next weekend.Con Keating Park is the venue...
Kerry Footballing Great’s Nickname Sparks Security Alert – November 23rd,
You can probably guess the footballer whose nickname triggered a security alert on a flight. Yes, it was Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston. He explained all...
Call from the Dáil – November 23rd, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, looks at the week that was in politics.
Mary Lou on Brexit, Rural Ireland & Being in Government – November 23rd, 2018
The President of Sinn Féin will be in Castleisland this weekend addressing a conference on rural revival.