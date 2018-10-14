Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Holders Crokes Advance To County Senior Football Championship Final
Dr.Crokes are back in the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final.They were made to fight all the way by Kerins O'Rahilly's...
Late Point Saves Dingle In County Football Semi-Final With East Kerry
A Tom O'Sullivan score deep into added on time gave Dingle a draw with East Kerry in the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football...
Clanmaurice Into Munster Camogie Final
Clanmaurice are into the Munster Junior Club Camogie Semi-Final after a 2-8 to 1-6 victory over St. Joseph's Doora Barefield from Clare.The Kerry side...
Comhairle na N-Óg
Noel Sweeny went along to the Rose Hotel Yesterday in Tralee for Comhairle N-Óg.
The benefits of a good weep!
New research shows that crying is extremely good for us, but what triggers us to start crying for no reason? Jill St John Harrington...
Next Week is Math’s Week
What is happening in Kerry next week to mark Math’s week? Deirdre spoke to Sian Hanley, project manager with Math’s week.