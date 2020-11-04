Johnny Quaid reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Tuesday Night Results
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe Galway county board have expressed their sympathy with their Sligo counterparts after they were forced to give Galway a walkover in this...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Tuesday Night Results
Another 8 race cars in Tralee last night and here are the results.Race 1 was won by Yesterdays News at a price of...
Footprints – November 3rd, 2020
On the first Tuesday of the month, Mike Lynch who is an archivist with Kerry Library looks at the stories that made the headlines...
A New Attitude and Approach to Ageing – November 3rd, 2020
Professor Rose Anne Kenny is president of the Irish Gerontological Society and she is the director of the Mercer's Institute for Successful Ageing at...
Drivers Still Being Ripped Off – November 3rd, 2020
The Central Bank has released a report which shows that consumers are still being ripped off when it comes to motor insurance despite a...