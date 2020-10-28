Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Tuesday Night Results
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool's defensive crisis deepened still further last night.Stand-in centre-back Fabinho was taken off with a hamstring injury in their 2-nil Champions League Group D...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool's Joel Matip, Naby Keita and new signing Thiago look set to miss their Champions League game against FC Midtjylland through injury.In his pre-match...
The Beauty Spot – October 27th, 2020
The Beauty Spot with Mary O'Donnell
Legal Lowdown – October 27th, 2020
On the last Tuesday of the month, solicitor and law lecturer Miriam McGillycuddy answers your legal questions.
Shane Ross: Anti-Rural? Never! – October 27th, 2020
Former Minister for Transport, Sport and Tourism, Shane Ross has released his new book ‘In Bed with the Blueshirts’ about his time in government....