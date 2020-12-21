Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Sunday Night Review

Shronedraugh Joe, owned by Tim Kelly in Killarney, took race one; leading from the first bend to beat Devon Express by one and a half lengths in 29.63 at a price of 2/1 joint favourite.

Master Joe Murphy from Abbeyfeale won race 2 with Corrin Annie. Taking up the lead at the second bend she went right away to win by seven and a half lengths from Send it Thunder in 29.41 at a price of 4/1.

Cashen Direct, for James Hannon and Chris Houlihan of Ballyduff and trained by Chris, won race 3. Taking the lead off the last bend he beat the fast starting Millridge Cody by 2 lenghts in 28.95 at a price of 7/2.

Dan Wren of Tarbert took race 4 with Steeple Road Harp. His early pace proved decisive as he beat the fast finishing Kilty Crazy by a short head in 29.55 at a price of 3/1.

Doggie Barko for the Bark Wahlberg syndicate and trained by Dan Brassil Abbeydorney took race 5. Showing good early pace, he was an all the way winner beating Bernal Egan by one and a half lengths in 28.85 at a price of 13/8.

Peter Regan from Ardfert took race 6 with Oak Express. Coming in as a reserve she led all the way to beat Fortwilliam Ash by 1 length in 29.65 at a price of 10/3.

Andrew and Pat Scanlon from Ballymacelligott won race seven with Clohur Abigail. Trapping quickly, she led all the way, beating Duke of Aughrim by a half-length in 29.27 at a price of 11/1.

Kieran Connolly and Aidan Hassett of Ballylongford won race 8 with the impressive Tiswhatitis. Recording the fastest time of the night he led from the first bend to beat Millridge Dame by four and a half lengths in 28.75 at a price of 5/1.

Send it Sailing for Pat Mc Mahon of Tralee won race 9 over the sprint distance. He beat the fast finishing Mossy Monster by a half-length in 18.26 at a price of 5/2.

Liam McAuliffe and Pat Cregan from Athea won the last race, again over the sprint distance, just getting up on the line to beat Ballyhar Jet by three quarters of a length in 17.95 at a price of 3/1.

There’s racing again tomorrow, with a 10 race program featuring the final of the Track Bookmakers Kingdom Derby with the first race off at 6.53.