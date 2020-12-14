Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Sunday Night Review

Dan J Cremin from Gneeveguilla took race 1 with Renasup Emer, hanging on to beat Headleys Trinkle by half a length in 29.73 at a price of 7/2.

O Leary’s Flash, for Linda O’Leary of Portmagee, took race 2; leading all the way to beat Steeple Road Clara by four and a half lengths in 29.57 at a porice of 5/2.

Ann and Emily O’Neill from Ballyhar Killarney won race 3 with Emilys Buttercup. A trap to line winner, she beat Lixnaw Lollipop by five and a half lengths in 29.41 at a price of 4/1.

Astra Zelda, for Paudie Keane of Moyvane, came late to defeat Cashen Direct in race 4 by a neck in 29.46 at a price of 2/1 fav.

Carmel O’Regan of Tralee was victorious in race 5 with Brackers Smile, her early pace proving decisive in defeating Lissycasey Lizzy by four and a half lengths in 29.19 at a price of 11/2.

Palatine Sky scored his second victory in a week by taking race 6. Leading from the first bend, the Stuart Welford Killarney owned and John P O’Sullivan Scartaglin trained charge was a two length winner over Millridge Hunter in 29.06 at a price of 2/1.

Nocturnal SOS, for Noirin McElligott of Listowel, won race 7 holding on from the fast finishing Lissycasey Holly, by 2 lenghts in 29.51 at a price of 9/4 fav.

Chris Houlihan from Ballyduff continues to turn out the winners, with Cashen Harbour proving a convincing winner of race 8. He was an eight and a half length winner over Fear Dubh in 29.22 at a price of 5/2.

Bambam Avion for Dean Randall of Tournafulla was a trap to line winner of race 9, beating Cashen Breeze by 2 lenghts in 29.88 at a price of 3/1.

The last race, over the sprint distance, was won by Shazam, owned by Joseph Vaughan from Athea and trained by Sean Hunt. He was a one length winner over Greenville Dream in 18.32 at a price of 6/4.

We are backing racing this Tue night with a 10 race program at 6.53 featuring the final of the A2 525 yds stake.