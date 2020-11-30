Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Sunday Night Review

Thismanisours owned by Jermiah Slattery from Ballyheigue was a trap to line winner of race 1 leading home Akissforoisin by 3 lengths in 29.33 at a price of 9/4

Joan Dowling of Listowel took race 2 when Born Confident trained by her husband Ger came home strongly to beat Omega Bay by 3 and a half lenghts in 29.35 at a price of 7/4 favourite.

Cashen Maffeo jointly owned by James Hannon and Chris Houlihan and trained by Chris was an all the way winner of Race 3 beating Send it Less by four lenghts in 28.90 at a price of 9/4

Race 4 went to Cahirciveen when the Paidi and Cian O’Shea owned Beginish Ducksie was an impressive trap to line winner beating Lisseycasey Lizzzie by four and a half lengths in 29.04 at a price of 10/3

The Slattery family from Ballyheigue completed a double when the Cormac Slattery owned Had to be Cain completed a hat trick of wins in 28.88 beating Cahsen Direct by two and a half lengths at a price of 7/4f

Knocknaboul Aero made it back to back wins in race 6 which was the first semi final of the O’Keeffe Family Barnagrane Stakes. Jointly owned by Tadhg Kelly and Sean Angland of Ballydesmond, he beat Ashwood Barry by two lengths in 29.40 at a price of 9/2

James O’Shea of the Spa Tralee, took race 7 with Sams Cousin beating A Noble Dog by five lengths in 29.12 at a price of 13/2

Monavaha Max owned by Ted Behan of Shanagolden and trained by Brian Nolan was a very impressive winner of race 8 recording the fastest time of the night of 28.53 and winning by four lengths from Goatsoul Paddy at a price of 5/2

Misty Razor took Race 9 over the sprint distance for William Houlihan of Ballyduff beating Glengort Bolt by five and a half lengths in 17.94 at a price of evens favourite.

Race 10 also went to Ballyduff when Kilmore Order for David O’Carroll beat Lassinagh Grand by a head in 30.05 at a price of 5/2.

Racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Tuesday night with the first of ten races off at 6.53.