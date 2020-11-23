Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Sunday Night Review

“That’s the Badger” was an all the way winner of the opening race for Caoimhe Dowling of Listowel, and trained by her father Gerard, beating “Yesterdays News” by 7 lengths in 29.27 at a price of 2/1 joint favourite.

Neily Jones from Killarney took Race 2 when “Aughrim Duchess” finished strongly to beat “Boys of Ballymac” in two and a half lengths in 29.19 at a price of 7/4 favourite.

“Leaha Annie” was a very impressive winner of Heat 1 of the O’Keeffe Family Barnagrane Stakes. Owned by Maurice Jones of Castleisland “Annie” won by eight and a half lengths from “Shronedrugh Joe” in the fastest time of the night of 28.75 at a price of 9/2.

“Ashwood Barry”, owned by Donal O’Mahony of Millstreet, took Race 4, beating “Rosmult Blitz” by one and a half lengths in 29.26 at a price of 7/2.

“Knocknaboul Aero” was a runaway winner of race 5. Owned by Tadhg Kelly and Sean Angland of Ballydesmond, Aero won by 14 lengths from “Renasup Emer” in a time of 29.12 at a price of 5/1.

The Oliver Healy trained “A Noble Dog” took race 6 in a time of 29.03. Owned by the Eternal Optimist Syndicate, headed by Darren Houlihan, he beat “Millridge Rover” by four and a half lengths in 29.03 at a price of 7/4 favoutite.

“Millridge Emma” completed a double for Donal O’Mahony of Millstreet in taking Race 7. The winning time was 29.01 and “Millridge Emma” was a two length winner over “Alaphilippe” at a price of 3/1.

“Caspien Bleu”, owned by John Hamil of Ballyuff, made it three wins in a row, clocking 28.88 to beat “Droumeragh” by four and a half lengths at a price of 7/2 to take race 8.

Michael Whelan of Listowel took Race 9 over the sprint distance with “Lisahane Secreto”, beating “Seomra Dazzler” by one length in a time of 18.13 at a price of 2/1.

“Cashen Damsel”, for Chris Houlihan of Ballyduff, took the last race, beating “Lisnakill Delboy” by a half a length in 29.74 at a price of 6/4.

Back racing again on Tuesday night with a ten race program featuring the two semi finals of the Listowel Garden Machinery A3 Sweep, with the first race off at 6.53.