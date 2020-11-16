Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Sunday Night Review

There was a ten race program last night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium.

Race 1 was won by Bonnie Vic for Patrick McCarthy of Listowel coming from behind to beat Courancove Rosie by two and a half lengths in 29.92 at a price of 7/2

Boys of Ballymac for Larry Keane of Ballymacelligott struck the front near the finish line to win Race 2 by a half a length from Lisseycasey Lizzy in 29.81 at a price of 5/1

Carrigoon Lodge owned by Mary O’Connor of Beaufort backed up his victory from the previous Sunday night to win again by a short head from Astra Eclipse in 29.23 at a price of 7/2.

There was another repeat winner from last Sunday evening in Race 4 when Had to be Cain for Cormac Slattery of Ballyheigue beat Aughrim Duchess by 5 lengths in 29.36 at a price of 6/4 favourite.

Doggie Barko trained by Dan Brassil from Abbeydorney led from trap to line to win Race 5 beating Russmur Abbey by a length in the fastest time of the night 28.92 at a price of 2/1 favourite for the Bark Wahlberg Syndicate from Tralee.

Dan Wren from Tarbert took race 6 when the fast starting Steeple Road Sky hung on by a neck to beat Heidis Fancy in 29.65 at a price of 9/1

Race 7 went to Caspain Bleu owned by John Hamill from Ballyduff. Taking up the lead off the last bend Caspian went on to beat Ashwood Barry by five lengths in 29.14 at a price of 6/4 favourite.

Donal O’Mahony from Millstreet took race 8 with Millridge Tip hanging on from the fast finishing Cashen Tatyana to win by a head in 29.24 at a price of 7/4 favourite.

Race 9 ran over the sprint distance and was won by Devon Hero owned by Maurice Sheehan of Templglantine beating Spirit Marlene by two lengths in 18.39 at a price of 5/2

The final race was again over the sprint distance and was won by the 6/4 favourite, Ballyhar Jet for Tim McCarthy of Killarney beating Clounamon Angel by 2 lengths in 18.26

Back racing again this Tuesday evening at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with the first of 10 races off at 6.53.