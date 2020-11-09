Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Sunday Night Review

There was an 8 race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

Shan Lady for Tom Shanahan of Listowel won the first race by one and half lengths over Killcurra Bella in 29.14 at a price of 7/2.

Second race winner came in as a reserve. Had to be Cain for Cormac Slattery of Ballyheigue was a convincing winner beating Aughacasla Kelly by 5 lengths in 29.22 at a price of 6/4f.

Michael Nolan from Brosna provided the winner of Rae 3 with Heidis Fancy getting out in front to beat Thimanisours by one length in 29.23 at a price of 9/4

Millridge Jasmin provided the first leg of a double for Donal O’Mahony of Millstreet beating Boher Doodah by 5 lengths in the fastest time of the meeting in 28.79 at a price of 5/1

Chris Houlihan of Ballyduff turned out another winner in Race 5 with Cashen Tatyana beating Coom Twins by 3 lengths in 28.83 at a price of 9/4 favourite.

Annascaul Blackie got up late to win race 6 by a half a length from Doggie Barko in 28.88 for Patrick Ferriter of Annascaul at a price of 5/2.

Carrigoon Lodge for Mary O’Connor of Beaufort made the most of his early pace to win race 7 by 4 lengths from Ashwood Barry in 28.82 at a price of 9/2

Millridge Romeo completed the double for Donal O’Mahony of Millstreet in the final race beating Killahan Bocko by a half a length in 29.20 at a price of 5/2.

Racing again tomorrow night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with the first of ten races off at 6.53.