Kerry Sharpshooter On GAA.ie Hurling Team Of The Week
Lixnaw’s Shane Conway has been selected on the GAA.ie hurling team of the weekThat’s after he starred for Kerry in their Joe McDonagh Cup...
Provincial Award For Kerry Club
Killarney have been honoured at the Munster awards.They’ve received Club Youth Section of the Year.The citation reads “The club works extremely hard at minis...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe GAA has confirmed the times, dates and venues for next weekend's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship qualifiers.Both first round matches will take place...
The EU and Me: Consumer, Workers’ & Gender Equality Rights – November 2nd, 2020
The EU and Me series continues with an examination of the impact the EU has had on our consumer rights, our rights as workers,...
Dingle Honours Fungie – November 2nd, 2020
Caroline Boland of Dingle Peninsula Tourism speaks to Jerry about how the people of Dingle paid tribute to Fungie this Halloween.
What’s That Scary Sound? – November 2nd, 2020
The Monday after Halloween we coudn't resist playing a very spooky sound and challenging listeners to identify the animal that made it.