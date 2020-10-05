Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Sunday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports
Lunchtime Sports Update
The Republic of Ireland squad will train this afternoon ahead of Thursday's crucial Euro 2020 play-off tie against Slovakia.Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane and...
Killarney Races Conclude Today
Killarney’s 2 day festival concludes this afternoon.An 8 race card features the Plaza Hotel Rated Novice Hurdle at 3.35.11 will go to post the...
The Heat Doctor – October 2nd, 2020
On the first Friday of every month, the Heat Doctor, David O'Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, answers your home heating and energy conservation questions....
Golfgate Report: No Need for Judge to Resign – October 2nd, 2020
Former Fine Gael senator Paul Coghlan, who invited Supreme Court justice Seamus Wolfe to the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner that was in breach...
SIPTU Reaction to St John of God Announcement – October 2nd, 2020
Ted Kenny is SIPTU industrial organiser. The union represents 250 people who work for St John of God in Kerry.