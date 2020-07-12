Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports
Morning Sports Update
RACINGLegendary jump jockey Barry Geraghty has retired from racing at the age of 40.The Meath rider won the Grand National in 2003 and twice...
Countdown On To Club Football Championships
The Club Football Championship group stages get underway later this month.In advance of the kick off we’ve been checking in with the various clubs.Intermediate...
Serious Concerns Raised Over Child Safety – July 10th, 2020
Suzanne Connolly, CEO of Barnardos, joins Jerry to discuss the troubling findings of a report into Túsla and children at risk released this week.
How Has COVID Impacted Car Tax? – July 10th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Joyce Russell about her elderly father and the dilemma he has faced in taxing his car. Should he and people in...
Call from the Dáil – July 10th, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses the election of Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe as president of Eurogroup, the Barry Cowen drink driving controversy, Brendan Griffin being...