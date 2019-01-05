Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review

Murt Murphy reports
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Primroses in January: Should we be Alarmed? – January 4th, 2019
Joe spoke to Don Nolan of the Liscahane Nursery and Garden Centre in Ardfert on the effects of the very mild weather.
Claims that Alleged Dept Inaction Could Threaten Skellig Michael World Heritage status – January...
Archaeologist Michael Gibbons claims a government department is failing to implement a UNESCO recommendation that all interventions and works on the site be documented....
Four Closed Garda Stations Lying Empty and Unused – January 4th, 2019
12 stations in Kerry were closed under the Garda District and Station Rationalisation Programme in 2012 and 2013. Four of the stations, Ballylongford, Brosna,...