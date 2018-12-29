Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review

Murt Murphy reports
Ballyheigue Races Day 1
It's been a busy day today in the first day of two in the Ballyheigue races.Charlie Farrelly brings us this round-up of today's action
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERTottenham have missed out on the chance to close the gap on leaders Liverpool,Wolves have beaten them 3-1 at Wembley this afternoonSpurs led 1-0...
Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry Rally Championship Prize Giving Taking Place Tonight
The inaugural Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry Rally Championship prize-giving takes place in Firies tonight.The prize-giving will crown Rob Duggan and Damien Flemming champions...
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...
Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018
Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some...
The Future for IT Tralee – December 20th, 2018
Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says the intention is to enrol the first students at the new Munster...