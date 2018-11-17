Murt Murphy reports
Munster Final Progression For Beaufort
Beaufort have won through to the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship, and done so in some style.3 first half goals...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports
VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Padraig Harnett Report 1
Call for Moratorium on Wind Farm Developments – November 16th, 2018
Concluding Jerry’s series on wind energy, today he spoke to Cllr John Joe Culloty who says that there should be a moratorium on all...
West Limerick Town That’s Being Likened to Magaluf – November 16th, 2018
West Limerick county councillor Richard O’Donoghue spoke to Jerry about the situation in Rathkeale. People living in the town have called for an increased...
Call from the Dáil – November 16th, 2018
The behemoth that is Brexit dominated politics this week. John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, reviewed the week at Leinster House and...