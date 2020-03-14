Murt Murphy reports
Evening Sports Update
With coronavirus forcing top level football in the UK to be postponed until at least the 3rd of April - there's speculation about whether...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Circuit of Kerry Rally Postponed
The Circuit of Kerry Stages Rally has been postponed.The following statement has been issued:Kerry Motor Club in line with guidelines issued by Government agencies...
Kerry Mass Update – March 13th, 2020
No masses will be celebrated in Kerry this weekend. Bishop Ray Browne tells us all we need to know.
Advice On Home Schooling – March 13th, 2020
Vice president of the ASTI Anne Piggott, who is also a teacher in Pobal Scoil Inbher Sceine in Kenmare gives some advice on home...
Call from the Dáil – March 13th, 2020
Call from the Dáil with Michael O’Regan