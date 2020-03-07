Murt Murphy reports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERThe final Premier League game of the day is underway.Tottenham are taking on Burnley at Turf mooor.Republic of Ireland youngster Troy Parrott is not...
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up/ Sunday Preview
John O’Regan reports
Victory For Castleisland Side
Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's are through to the Women's National League Final.Following a tight semi-final clash against Ulster University, the Castleisland side came...
Changes In The Garden Of Contemplation – March 6th, 2020
The Garden of Contemplation in Tralee is changing all its quotes on the walls to quotes of famous women
Veterinary Matters – March 6th, 2020
Danny O’Sullivan from Allcare Vets Killarney answers your pet related queries.
International Women’ Day – March 5th, 2020
This Sunday is International Women’s Day. The Kerry Women’s Interactive Network are holding an event entitled ‘Women are you happy?’