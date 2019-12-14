Murt Murphy reports
Re-fixed South Kerry Semi Finals Take Place Tomorrow
Barry Clifford previews tomorrows two South Kerry Semi Finals
Kerry Begin Munster Senior Hurling League Campaign This Week
The Kerry Senior Hurlers begin their Intercounty season this Friday.They travel to Pairc Ui Rinn to take on Cork in the Coop Superstores Munster...
Man City and Arsenal Clash in the Premier League Tomorrow
Manchester City will look to get closer to leaders Liverpool with a win tomorrow against Arsenal.Fans Ger Savage and Joby Costello previewed the game...
An Elderly Couple Robbed Of Their Savings – December 9th, 2019
An Elderly couple in Currans were robbed of their savings over the weekend by a man impersonating a Garda. Cllr Fionnan Fitzgerald is involved...
The Little Roads Of Ireland – December 9th, 2019
‘The Little Roads of Ireland’ is a new book out with loads of photos of Kerry byroads. Writer and photographer David Rice spoke to...
Cooking with Mark | December – December 9th, 2019
As we inch closer to Christmas, Mark Doe shares his tips to help achieve that 5 star Christmas Lunch!